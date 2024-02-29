Red Bull F1 boss Horner says team unity never stronger after complaint dismissed

SAKHIR, Bahrain (AP) — Christian Horner has been on the Red Bull pit wall at the first Formula 1 practice session of the year, a day after the team’s parent company said a complaint of alleged misconduct against him had been dismissed. Horner had stayed in his role as Red Bull team principal during the internal investigation and claimed the defending champion team was more unified than ever heading into the new season. Horner says he is pleased the process is over but says he can’t comment further. The details of the allegations have not been made public and the Red Bull company said Wednesday that the complainant has a right to appeal the verdict.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.