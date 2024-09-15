Red Bull emphasizes the positives in F1 despite a disastrous end to Baku race

BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — After a race that ended with Sergio Perez in the wall and Max Verstappen being overtaken by his title rival Lando Norris, there are still signs of optimism at Red Bull. Norris cut into Verstappen’s Formula 1 standings lead, and McLaren took the constructors’ championship lead off Red Bull. Verstappen now hasn’t won in seven races. The Dutch driver does, though, seem happier with a car he had labeled a “monster” and “undrivable” after the last race in Italy.

