Red Bull chief technical officer Adrian Newey to step down from F1 team

By The Associated Press
FILE - Technical chief Adrian Newey of Red Bull Racing watches the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at the Barcelona Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, Spain, Sunday, May 22, 2022. Adrian Newey, the designer who was a pivotal figure in Red Bull's dominance of Formula One, will step down next year, the team said Wednesday, May 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Pool/Manu Fernandez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Manu Fernandez]

MILTON KEYNES, England (AP) — Adrian Newey will step down as the hugely successful chief technical officer of Red Bull next year. The F1 team has announced the impending departure of the designer who was a pivotal figure in its dominance of the sport. The 65-year-old Newey will end his near two-decade career with Red Bull in the “first quarter of 2025.” Newey joined Red Bull in 2006 and helped the team win seven drivers’ titles — including the last three seasons for defending champion Max Verstappen — and six constructors’ titles. Red Bull said Newey would be stepping back from F1 design and focus on its first hypercar. News of Newey’s departure could spark a bidding war for his services.

