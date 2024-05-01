Red Bull chief technical officer Adrian Newey to step down from F1 team

MILTON KEYNES, England (AP) — Adrian Newey will step down as the hugely successful chief technical officer of Red Bull next year. The F1 team has announced the impending departure of the designer who was a pivotal figure in its dominance of the sport. The 65-year-old Newey will end his near two-decade career with Red Bull in the “first quarter of 2025.” Newey joined Red Bull in 2006 and helped the team win seven drivers’ titles — including the last three seasons for defending champion Max Verstappen — and six constructors’ titles. Red Bull said Newey would be stepping back from F1 design and focus on its first hypercar. News of Newey’s departure could spark a bidding war for his services.

