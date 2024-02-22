Red Bull chief Horner says he wants investigation resolved ‘as soon as possible’

SAKHIR, Bahrain (AP) — Red Bull team principal Christian Horner indicates he hopes the ongoing investigation into alleged misconduct by him will be resolved “as soon as possible” as the Formula 1 season nears. The Red Bull parent company said on Feb. 5 it was investigating allegations of misconduct toward a team employee. Horner denies any wrongdoing and has continued to work. No timeline for the investigation to conclude has been made public. Horner was speaking during the second of three days of preseason testing in Bahrain.

