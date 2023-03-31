Red Bull chief criticizes new F1 pit wall celebration edict

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Red Bull principal Christian Horner has criticized the stricter interpretation of a rule that bans Formula One team employees from climbing pit wall to celebrate victories. Horner said at the Australian Grand Prix that F1 will lose out by stopping what he described as “iconic” celebrations after ruling body FIA issued a new safety memo before the Australian race, the third in this year’s series. F1 race director Niels Wittich issued instructions stating “it is forbidden to climb on a pit wall debris fence at any time.” Stating team personnel are only allowed in pit lane just before or after they are required to work on a car, the safety edict said employees must exit as soon as the work is complete.

