Recurring problems plague Germany team 1 year before the country hosts Euro 2024

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s uninspired showing in a 3-3 draw with Ukraine is just the latest example of the team’s struggles. The team is in a state of alarm one year before the country hosts the European Championship. Only Kai Havertz prevented worse for the team on Tuesday. Havertz came on as a substitute and pulled a goal back before forcing the penalty from which Joshua Kimmich nabbed the equalizer in injury time. It prevented Germany’s second straight defeat after the 3-2 loss at home against Belgium in March. But it did little to address recurrent problems and doubts about coach Hansi Flick’s ability to address them.

