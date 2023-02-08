Recruiting connection helped land Candace Parker in Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nikki Fargas was an assistant coach at Tennessee when she successfully recruited Candace Parker in 2004. Parker would go on to lead the Volunteers to national championships in 2007 and 2008. She earned consensus national player of the year as a senior. Fargas is now the Las Vegas Aces president. She found herself again recruiting Parker last month, convincing the two-time WNBA MVP to sign with the defending champions. Parker is one of four former No. 1 overall draft picks on the Aces’ roster.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.