Recruiting connection helped land Candace Parker in Vegas

By MARK ANDERSON The Associated Press
FILE - Chicago Sky forward Candace Parker runs up the court during the team's WNBA basketball game against the New York Liberty on Aug. 23, 2022, in New York. Parker announced on social media Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, that she would sign with the defending champion Las Vegas Aces. Parker spent the past two seasons playing for her hometown Sky, leading Chicago to the WNBA championship in 2021. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Noah K. Murray]

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nikki Fargas was an assistant coach at Tennessee when she successfully recruited Candace Parker in 2004. Parker would go on to lead the Volunteers to national championships in 2007 and 2008. She earned consensus national player of the year as a senior. Fargas is now the Las Vegas Aces president. She found herself again recruiting Parker last month, convincing the two-time WNBA MVP to sign with the defending champions. Parker is one of four former No. 1 overall draft picks on the Aces’ roster.

