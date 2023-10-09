Records, second place and Las Vegas. What to watch in F1 this season after Verstappen’s title win

LOSAIL, Qatar (AP) — The race for the Formula One title is officially over but there are still five rounds of the season to go. The next one is at the Circuit of the Americas in Texas. It was clear for months that Max Verstappen was on course to retain his title even before the Red Bull driver made it official Saturday in the sprint race in Qatar. There could yet be drama this season as Red Bull and Verstappen close in on records, Sergio Perez holds onto second place and F1 returns to Las Vegas after more than 40 years.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.