Records in the NFL don’t lie, good, bad or mediocre

Results speak for themselves. Or, as Hall of Fame coach Bill Parcells famously said: “You are what your record says you are.” For the Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions, that’s a good thing. Not so much for the New York Jets or Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The two-time defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs improved to 9-0 on Sunday with a hard-fought 16-14 comeback win over the Denver Broncos. They needed a blocked field goal at the end of regulation to remain undefeated. But that’s what championship teams do. They make the plays when they matter most. Close doesn’t cut it. The NFL is a results business.

