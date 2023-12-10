Record Women’s Super League crowd of 59,042 sees host Arsenal beat Chelsea

LONDON (AP) — A record Women’s Super League crowd of 59,042 watched Arsenal rout Chelsea 4-1 at the Emirates Stadium. The previous WSL record was also set at the Emirates when 54,115 fans saw Liverpool beat Arsenal 1-0 in the season-opener on Oct. 1. The result puts Arsenal on 22 points, second to first-place Chelsea on goal difference, with Manchester City three points back in third.

