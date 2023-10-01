Record Women’s Super League crowd of 54,115 sees Liverpool win at Arsenal

LONDON (AP) — A record Women’s Super League crowd watched Liverpool pull off a shock 1-0 win at Arsenal. There were 54,115 fans at the Emirates Stadium for the season-opener, which was settled by a goal from Miri Taylor early in the second half. Taylor slotted in a cross from Missy Bo Kearns in the 48th minute to stun the Gunners’ home support.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.