Record signing Vitinha starts scoring for Marseille

PARIS (AP) — Club-record signing Vitinha has scored his first two goals for Marseille as the southern club beat struggling Troyes 3-1 to move one point above Lens and into second place in the French league. Marseille paid Portuguese club Braga 32 million euros ($34.8 million) for Vitinha in the January transfer window but the 23-year-old player had not scored in his eight previous appearances since joining. Midfielders Krépin Diatta and Aleksandr Golovin and forward Kevin Volland scored fourth-place Monaco’s goals in a 3-1 home win against Lorient. Canada striker Jonathan David grabbed his 20th league goal as Lille won 2-1 at home to Montpellier to reclaim fifth place from Rennes in the chase for a Europa League spot.

