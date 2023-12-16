Record-setting Harding runs to Division II championship, 38-7 over Colorado School of Mines

McKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Blake Delacruz rushed for 208 yards, Braden Jay added 161 yards and three touchdowns on the ground and Harding won its first Division II championship, defeating Colorado School of Mines 38-7. Jay’s 73-yard touchdown run in the third quarter gave the Bisons a 28-7 lead and they added a Grant Ennis field goal and a short scoring run by quarterback Cole Keylon. The Bisons needed less than what for them would be an average day on the ground to become the first team to rush for 6,000 yards in a season at any level of NCAA football. They average 404 yards per game and gained 502 yards to finish with 6,161 yards.

