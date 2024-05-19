Record set for most goals in a single season in the Premier League

LONDON (AP) — The Premier League has never seen so many goals in a single season. Jarell Quansah’s strike for Liverpool against Wolverhampton at Anfield took the number of goals scored in England’s top flight this campaign to 1,223. That’s a record. There are various factors that could be behind the increase in goals this season. They include longer games because of more stoppage time, more attack-minded coaches and the weakness of the promoted teams. The previous record of 1,222 goals in a season came in the inaugural 1992-93 Premier League campaign when there were 22 teams in the division.

