Record number of fans attend French Open and local TV viewers peak at over 7 million for men’s final

PARIS (AP) — The French Tennis Federation says a tournament record 675,080 spectators attended the French Open and more than seven million people saw the men’s final on television. The number of fans attending was up 6.6% from last year. The peak audience on French national television for the men’s singles final between champion Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev was 7.34 million people for an audience share of 40.6%. The FFT did not provide French national TV viewing figures for the women’s final between champion Iga Swiatek and Jasmine Paolini. There were more than 1 billion video views on the tournament’s various platforms.

