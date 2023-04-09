Record late goal helps Red Bulls tie Earthquakes 1-1

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Tom Barlow scored in the 17th minute of second-half stoppage time to rally the New York Red Bulls to a 1-1 draw with the San Jose Earthquakes. The two clubs played a MLS record 22 minutes of stoppage time. Neither team scored until Cristian Espinoza took a pass from Carlos Gruezo and found the net in the 80th minute to put San Jose (3-2-2) on top. Barlow’s equalizer was unassisted and at 107 minutes was the latest ever scored in a MLS match. He helped the Red Bulls (1-2-4) snap a four-match losing streak to the Earthquakes. San Jose had scored at least three goals in each match — its longest such streak against a single opponent.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.