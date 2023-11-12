Record-equaling Bayer Leverkusen returns top of the Bundesliga with 4-0 rout of Union Berlin

By CIARÁN FAHEY The Associated Press
Berlin's Paul Jaeckel, front, reacts as Levekusen's players celebrate their side's second goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and Union Berlin in Leverkusen, Germany, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023. (David Inderlied/dpa via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Inderlied]

BERLIN (AP) — Spanish defender Álex Grimaldo scored again and set up another goal as Bayer Leverkusen returned to the top of the Bundesliga with a 4-0 rout of Union Berlin. Grimaldo took his league tally to six goals by scoring for the second consecutive game. The 28-year-old Grimaldo capitalized on some lackluster defending from Union when he was set up by Florian Wirtz to open the scoring in the 23rd minute. Odilon Kossounou, Jonathan Tah and Nathan Tella also scored. Leverkusen returned two points clear of Bayern Munich. Union couldn’t prevent its ninth consecutive Bundesliga defeat. Eintracht Frankfurt has fought back from two goals down to draw at Werder Bremen 2-2. Freiburg visits Leipzig later.

