Record-equaling Bayer Leverkusen returns top of the Bundesliga with 4-0 rout of Union Berlin

BERLIN (AP) — Spanish defender Álex Grimaldo scored again and set up another goal as Bayer Leverkusen returned to the top of the Bundesliga with a 4-0 rout of Union Berlin. Grimaldo took his league tally to six goals by scoring for the second consecutive game. The 28-year-old Grimaldo capitalized on some lackluster defending from Union when he was set up by Florian Wirtz to open the scoring in the 23rd minute. Odilon Kossounou, Jonathan Tah and Nathan Tella also scored. Leverkusen returned two points clear of Bayern Munich. Union couldn’t prevent its ninth consecutive Bundesliga defeat. Eintracht Frankfurt has fought back from two goals down to draw at Werder Bremen 2-2. Freiburg visits Leipzig later.

