Record crowd of 50,827 for Women’s Champions League final in Spain

BILBAO, Spain (AP) — A crowd of 50,827 has set a new attendance record for a Women’s Champions League final. The mark surpassed the 50,212 that saw Lyon beat Eintracht Frankfurt in 2012 in Munich. Barcelona beat Lyon 2-0 in the final at San Mames Stadium. Barcelona fans occupied most of the seats, with a few Lyon supporter scattered across the stadium in Basque Country. A total of 91,648 saw Barcelona’s 5-1 rout of Wolfsburg in the first leg of their Women’s Champions League semifinal at Camp Nou Stadium in 2022.

