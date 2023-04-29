Record crowd for women’s rugby sees England retain 6N title

LONDON (AP) — A record crowd for a women’s rugby game saw England retain the Six Nations title. Some 58,498 spectators were at Twickenham for England’s 38-33 win over France. That smashed the record for the highest attendance for a women’s game which was 42,579 set at the 2022 Rugby World Cup final in New Zealand. It was the England women’s team’s first standalone test at Twickenham. The ground is the long-time home of the men’s team. England led 33-0 at halftime but needed to hold off a French comeback to seal a fifth straight Six Nations title.

