Record-chasing Mbappé has Cavani’s PSG mark in his sights

PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappé can close in further on Paris Saint-Germain’s all-time scoring record when his team hosts Reims on Sunday. Mbappé’s tally of 196 goals for PSG means he is only four behind Edinson Cavani’s record for the club. Cavani is still idolized by fans, many of whom were angry at the club for letting him leave in 2020. Mbappé has taken longer to win PSG’s supporters over. Relations became frosty during the on-off transfer saga with Real Madrid. But his exploits for France at the World Cup increased his popularity all over the country. He’s been applauded at every away ground since returning.

