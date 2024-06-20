Record-breaking Matthew Fallon leads young contingent on U.S. men’s Olympic swim team

By MICHAEL MAROT The Associated Press
Matthew Fallon reacts after the Men's 200 breaststroke finals Wednesday, June 19, 2024, at the US Swimming Olympic Trials in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Conroy]

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Matthew Fallon dazzled another record-breaking crowd at the U.S. Olympic trials with a record-breaking performance in the 200-meter breaststroke. And together with Josh Matheny, it will give the American men’s swim team a whole new look next month in Paris. Fallon shattered Josh Prenot’s 8-year-old American record by nearly three-quarters of a second Wednesday night, finishing in 2 minutes, 6.54 seconds. Fallon and runner-up Matheny will both be making their first Olympic appearances next month as will Thomas Heilman, the winner of the men’s 200-meter butterfly. The 17-year-old Heilman is the youngest American male to make the Olympic team since 15-year-old Michael Phelps made the roster in 2000.

