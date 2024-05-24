Record-breaking gymnast Oksana Chusovitina’s bid for ninth Olympics ends with injury

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan (AP) — Record-breaking 48-year-old gymnast Oksana Chusovitina says an injury has ended her attempt to qualify for what would have been her ninth Olympics. Chusovitina says in a statement on Instagram that she had been injured while training her floor exercise ahead of the Asian championships in her home country of Uzbekistan. That was Chusovitina’s last opportunity to qualify a spot at the upcoming Paris Olympics. Chusovitina has repeatedly retired and un-retired over the decades and made no statement on her future following her latest injury.

