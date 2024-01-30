Record $9.63 billion spent on international soccer player transfer deals in 2023

ZURICH (AP) — Soccer clubs worldwide spent a record $9.63 billion last year buying players in international transfer deals processed by FIFA. Soccer’s governing body published the research Tuesday. It comes ahead of a slow January trading window closing in Europe on Thursday. FIFA’s research showed transfer spending in 2023 on player deals between clubs from different countries was $2 billion more than the previous biggest spend in the pre-pandemic year of 2019. English clubs were again the biggest spenders with $2.96 billion worth of international deals including Enzo Fernandez to Chelsea from Benfica and Joško Gvardiol to Manchester City from Leipzig. FIFA’s study is not a complete picture because it does not count transfers deals between two clubs in the same country.

