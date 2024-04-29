Recently reinstated receiver Quintez Cephus signs a one-year contract with the Buffalo Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Previously suspended receiver Quintez Cephus is back in the league after signing a one-year contract with the Buffalo Bills. Cephus was one of three players suspended indefinitely last April for betting on NFL games in 2022. Two of his teammates at the time, fellow receivers Stanley Berryhill and Jameson Williams, received six-game suspensions for betting on non-NFL games at the team facility. Cephus, Lions safety C.J. Moore and Washington defensive end Shaka Toney were forced to sit out the 2023 season. All three were cut following their suspensions. The NFL reinstated them two weeks ago.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.