Receiver Treylon Burks breathing easier entering 2nd year with Titans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Treylon Burks didn’t exactly make the best first impression as a rookie with the Tennessee Titans. The 18th overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft has been busy working to ensure his second season turns out much differently. He already can see a big difference from a year ago. Burks said Tuesday he feels faster because he can breathe. He struggled with asthma symptoms as a rookie but says they are now under control. The Titans need him to be their top receiver. Their top two pass catchers are gone from 2022, when Tennessee ranked 30th overall in passing offense.

