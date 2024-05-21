Receiver Tank Dell practices with Texans less than a month after being wounded in shooting

Receiver Tank Dell participated in an offseason workout with the Houston Texans on Tuesday, less than a month after he was wounded in a shootout at a Florida restaurant. The team said that Dell, who is entering his second season, sustained a “minor wound” in the April 27th shooting, which also injured nine others. On Tuesday, Dell didn’t appear to be limited as the team held its first voluntary offseason workout that was open to reporters. The team did some 7-on-7 work during the practice and Dell grabbed a pass from C.J. Stroud during that portion of the workout.

