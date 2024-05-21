Receiver Tank Dell practices with Texans less than a month after being wounded in shooting

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
FILE - Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell wears a new uniform during an NFL football uniform release party, April 23, 2024, in Houston. Dell was among 10 people injured in a shoot-out at a private party at a central Florida restaurant this weekend, and along with the others doesn't have life-threatening injuries, Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma said Monday, April 29, 2024. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David J. Phillip]

Receiver Tank Dell participated in an offseason workout with the Houston Texans on Tuesday, less than a month after he was wounded in a shootout at a Florida restaurant. The team said that Dell, who is entering his second season, sustained a “minor wound” in the April 27th shooting, which also injured nine others. On Tuesday, Dell didn’t appear to be limited as the team held its first voluntary offseason workout that was open to reporters. The team did some 7-on-7 work during the practice and Dell grabbed a pass from C.J. Stroud during that portion of the workout.

