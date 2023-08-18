Receiver-strapped Lions waive injured Denzel Mims and sign former Chargers wide receiver Jason Moore

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions’ search for help at wide receiver continues. The team said it has waived injured wideout Denzel Mims and signed former Los Angeles Chargers receiver Jason Moore. Mims was acquired last month from the New York Jets for a conditional draft pick and has not practiced the last two weeks because of ankle and calf injuries. The compensation in the trade was contingent upon Mims, a second-rounder in 2020, making the Lions’ 53-man roster. So the Lions will retain their 2025 sixth-round pick, while a 2025 seventh-round pick will return to New York.

