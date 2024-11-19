Receiver Nico Collins is active for Texans against Cowboys, ending 5-game absence

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Houston receiver Nico Collins is active for a “Monday Night Football” meeting with the Dallas Cowboys, ending a five-game absence because of a hamstring injury. Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr, who entered the week tied for fifth in the NFL with 7 1/2 sacks, is out with an ankle injury. Collins led the NFL with 567 yards receiving when he went down, and still leads Houston in that category. The return of Collins comes with quarterback C.J. Stroud in a bit of mini-slump and the AFC South-leading Texans on a 1-3 slide.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.