Receiver Keon Coleman is No. 4 Florida State’s latest and maybe greatest transfer portal find

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — It’s impossible to question Keon Coleman’s decision to leave Michigan State now. The receiver who landed at Florida State in May because he considered coach Mike Norvell’s team “one piece away” provided an immediate impact in his Seminoles debut. The junior caught nine passes for 122 yards and a career-high three touchdowns in FSU’s 45-24 drubbing of LSU on Sunday night. He dazzled dozens of NFL scouts and thousands of FSU fans who made the trip to Camping World Stadium in Orlando. He also boosted the Seminoles’ chances of winning the Atlantic Coast Conference and making the College Football Playoff. FSU hosts Southern Miss on Saturday.

