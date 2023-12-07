Receiver Joshua Palmer returns to practice for Chargers

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Joshua Palmer has returned to practice for the Los Angeles Chargers on Wednesday, giving the team’s beleaguered receiving group a bit of good news. Palmer has been sidelined for the past five games because of a knee injury. He remains on injured reserve, but Wednesday’s practice opened the 21-day window to see if he can return to the active roster. The third-year pro did not say if that return could come by Sunday, when the 5-7 Chargers host the 6-6 Denver Broncos in a key AFC West matchup.

