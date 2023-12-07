Receiver Joshua Palmer returns to practice for Chargers

By JOE REEDY The Associated Press
FILE -Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Joshua Palmer (5) warms up before an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. Joshua Palmer has returned to practice for the Los Angeles Chargers Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, giving the team's beleaguered receiving group a bit of good news.(AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ashley Landis]

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Joshua Palmer has returned to practice for the Los Angeles Chargers on Wednesday, giving the team’s beleaguered receiving group a bit of good news. Palmer has been sidelined for the past five games because of a knee injury. He remains on injured reserve, but Wednesday’s practice opened the 21-day window to see if he can return to the active roster. The third-year pro did not say if that return could come by Sunday, when the 5-7 Chargers host the 6-6 Denver Broncos in a key AFC West matchup.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.