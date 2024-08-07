Receiver Josh Downs leaves Colts training camp practice early after suffering ankle injury

Indianapolis Colts receiver Josh Downs needed help to get off the field after injuring his ankle Wednesday in practice. He left the field on a golf cart. Coach Shane Steichen did not provide details of the injury following the workout. Downs was injured on a play when he was tackled from behind by safety Nick Cross, who was scolded by Steichen after the play. Downs has been expected to play a key role in Indy’s receiving group after a breakout rookie season in 2023. He had 68 receptions for 771 yards and two scores last season.

