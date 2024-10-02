Receiver Cooks out for Cowboys against Steelers, joining injured starters Parsons and Lawrence

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys receiver Brandin Cooks will miss the game against Pittsburgh with a knee injury. The absence adds a key offensive piece to the list of players out along with pass rushers Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence. Cooks has been dealing with knee issues going back to training camp but hasn’t missed any time. His absence could lead to the debut of rookie receiver Ryan Flournoy, who has been inactive the first four weeks. The 31-year-old Cooks in his second season with the Cowboys.

