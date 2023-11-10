Receiver CeeDee Lamb goes off for Cowboys after sounding off about getting the ball

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — CeeDee Lamb says he doesn’t think the best stretch of his career happens without the Dallas receiver sounding off about his limited role in the blowout loss to San Francisco that preceded it. Dak Prescott doesn’t want to downplay the conversations that grew out of that humbling day in California. But the quarterback says the way that 42-10 loss played out was “just different.” Mike McCarthy says the Niners loss wasn’t so much a catalyst for Lamb’s run of three consecutive 100-yard games. The coach says it’s a reminder of what the 2020 first-round draft pick can do when he gets the ball.

