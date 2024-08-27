Receiver Ahmari Huggins-Bruce rejoins Louisville after spring, summer practice at South Carolina

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Ahmari Huggins-Bruce is back on Louisville’s roster, months after the 1,000-yard wide receiver transferred to South Carolina and participated in spring and fall practice with the Gamecocks. A news release from Louisville said Huggins-Bruce was expected to join the team for practice on Tuesday but did not elaborate. Asked Monday if Huggins-Bruce had re-enrolled at Louisville, Cardinals coach Jeff Brohm instead focused on his current roster. Huggins-Bruce has 1,121 yards and 10 touchdowns on 80 in three seasons at Louisville, including 312 yards and four TDs on 20 catches last season.

