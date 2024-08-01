Rebeca Andrade gave Simone Biles a scare, but she’ll settle for another gymnastics silver

PARIS (AP) — Brazilian gymnast Rebeca Andrade came close of defeating American superstar Simone Biles in the all-around final at the Paris Olympics. Andrade led midway through the meet, but Biles came back with phenomenal beam and floor routines to claim gold. Andrade had nothing to be ashamed of. She was extremely consistent on all four apparatus and capped her evening with a beautiful floor exercise full of energy and elegance. She lost by 1.199 point. Biles been exceptional, and Andrade just slightly less extraordinary.

