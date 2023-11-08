Really impressive Madrid, Sociedad advance in Champions League. Man United again falls in wild loss

GENEVA (AP) — On a royally good evening for standout Spanish teams Manchester United had another wild loss in the Champions League. Real Madrid and Real Sociedad both advanced to the round of 16 with impressive home wins. Madrid won 3-0 against Braga and Sociedad beat Benfica 3-1. Bayern Munich and Inter Milan also advanced after getting late goals from talismanic strikers. Harry Kane scored twice in Bayern’s 2-1 win over Galatasaray. Inter’s Lautaro Martinez sealed a 1-0 win at Salzburg. Man United wasted two leads and finished with 10 men in a 4-3 loss at Copenhagen. United is last in Bayern’s group.

