‘Really good chance’ Lightning goalie Vasilevskiy returns on road trip, Cooper says

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper says there’s “a really good chance” that star goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy will return from back surgery during a three-game road trip that starts Friday night. Cooper made the announcement after Wednesday’s morning skate before a game against the Winnipeg Jets. The Lightning play at Carolina on Friday before games Monday in Colorado and Tuesday with Arizona. Vasilevskiy, who is missing his 20th game Wednesday night, underwent a microdiscectomy to address a lumbar disk herniation eight weeks ago. Journeyman Jonas Johansson has filled in as the starter.

