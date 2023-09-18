Reality bites for Wallabies coach Jones after Fiji nightmare at the Rugby World Cup

SAINT-ETIENNE, France (AP) — Monday rolled around and Australia coach Eddie Jones joked that he hoped Sunday had just been a mere nightmare. A nightmare in which Fijians kept pickpocketing his Wallabies and souvenired a Rugby World Cup win from them for the first time. Fiji won 22-15 in Saint-Etienne. Jones says “I woke up in the morning hoping the result was different but it was still the same.” Another reality bite was confirmation that captain Will Skelton and tighthead prop Taniela Tupou will also miss their suddenly must-win pool game against Wales on Sunday in Lyon. Hooker Jordan Uelese is also stood down for 12 days because of a head injury after coming off the bench against Fiji.

