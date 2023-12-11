Real Sociedad without Méndez but with Oyarzabal for Champions League game at Inter Milan

MADRID (AP) — Real Sociedad will make the trip to Inter Milan in the Champions League without Brais Méndez but with Mikel Oyarzabal. Sociedad can secure first place in Group D with a draw against Inter in Milan on Tuesday. Both teams are tied on 11 points from five matches but the Spanish club is ahead on the tiebreaker. The group winner will be seeded in the round of 16 draw next Monday. Méndez broke his right forearm on Saturday in the 3-0 win at Villarreal in the Spanish league. Oyarzabal missed that game because of the birth of his child.

