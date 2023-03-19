Real Sociedad stays 4th with win at Elche in Spanish league

MADRID (AP) — Takefusa Kubo scored as Real Sociedad beat last-place Elche 2-0 to end its winless streak and regain sole possession of fourth place in the Spanish league. Ander Barrenetxea also scored in the second-half for Sociedad. The Basque Country club hadn’t won in six games in all competitions, including four in a row in the league. It was coming off elimination against Roma in the Europa League. The league victory gave Sociedad a three-point gap over fifth-place Real Betis in the fight for the Champions League places. Playmaker David Silva led Sociedad over Elche. Sociedad’s last league win had been at Espanyol in February. Leader Barcelona hosts Real Madrid in the final “clasico” of the season later Sunday.

