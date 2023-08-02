Real Sociedad signs Portugal forward André Silva on loan from Leipzig for Champions League return

SAN SEBASTIAN, Spain (AP) — Real Sociedad has signed Portugal forward André Silva from Leipzig on a season-long loan with an option to buy. The deal adds depth to the Spanish team’s squad for its first Champions League campaign in a decade. Silva strengthens a Sociedad team which had a setback last week when 37-year-old Spain great David Silva announced his retirement after suffering a severe knee injury in training for the new season. There are questions over the 27-year-old Andre Silva’s fitness after so far spending pre-season in Madrid recovering from a thigh muscle injury.

