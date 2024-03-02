Real Sociedad loses again before facing PSG in Champions League, falling 3-2 at Sevilla

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Real Sociedad has lost 3-2 at Sevilla as the Basque Country club continued to struggle before it hosts Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League. The defeat left Sociedad in seventh place in the Spanish league. Sociedad has lost five of its last six games across all competitions. It hosts PSG on Tuesday needing to overturn a 2-0 first-leg loss in the round-of-16.

