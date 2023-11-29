Real Sociedad held 0-0 by Salzburg in Champions League and still leads group ahead of Inter Milan

SAN SEBASTIAN, Spain (AP) — Real Sociedad has been held 0-0 at home by Salzburg in the Champions League. The Spanish team stayed top of Group D as Inter Milan also failed to win. Salzburg goalkeeper Alexander Schlager’s saves denied Sociedad in a quieter game than Inter’s second-half rally for a 3-3 draw at last-place Benfica. Sociedad and Inter advanced to the round of 16 three weeks ago. They meet at San Siro on Dec. 12 in a match which will decide the group winner. Teams that top their standings are seeded in the round of 16 draw and avoid other group winners like Manchester City and Real Madrid.

