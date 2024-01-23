Real Sociedad defeats Celta Vigo 2-1 to return to Copa del Rey semifinals

MADRID (AP) — Real Sociedad has defeated Celta Vigo 2-1 to reach the semifinals of the Copa del Rey for the first time since winning the competition four seasons ago. Mikel Oyarzabal and Sheraldo Becker scored for the visitors in a rematch of the teams’ Spanish league game on Saturday when Sociedad won 1-0 in Vigo. Luca de la Torre scored for the hosts in the 92nd minute. Oyarzabal opened the scoring with a header two minutes into the match. Becker doubled the lead in the 66th. On Wednesday, Athletic Bilbao hosts Barcelona looking to make it to the Copa semifinals for the fifth straight season.

