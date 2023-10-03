Real Sociedad beats Salzburg 2-0 for its 1st group-stage win in 20 years in Champions League

SALZBURG, Austria (AP) — Real Sociedad has picked up its first win in the group stage of the Champions League in two decades with a 2-0 win at Salzburg. Mikel Oyarzabal and Brais Méndez scored first-half goals for Sociedad. The Spanish club took the Group D lead with the away victory. It reached four points after two matches. Salzburg stayed on three points. Inter Milan can join Sociedad at the top if it beats Benfica at home later Tuesday. Oyarzabal put the visitors ahead in the seventh minute with a low shot into the far corner after a pass by Méndez, who added to the lead in a breakaway in the 27th.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.