Real Salt Lake ups unbeaten run with 3-1 win over Red Bulls

By The Associated Press
Real Salt Lake midfielder Braian Ojeda (6) kicks the ball next to New York Red Bulls midfielder Wikelman Carmona (19) during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Sandy, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rick Bowmer]

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Diego Luna scored in each half, Jefferson Savarino added a goal and an assist and Real Salt Lake cruised to a 3-1 victory over the New York Red Bulls, upping its unbeaten streak to nine. Real Salt Lake (10-7-7) improves to 7-0-6 all-time at home against New York (6-9-8) and remains the only team the Red Bulls have played at least three times on the road without a victory.

