Real Salt Lake grabs playoff spot before settling for 3-3 draw with Timbers

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Portland’s Jonathan Rodríguez scored in the second minute of stoppage time after Diogo Gonçalves’ first career goal had given Real Salt Lake the lead in the 90th minute and the Timbers rallied for a 3-3 draw. Real Salt Lake (14-7-9) had already clinched a spot in the playoffs for a fourth straight season after the Houston Dynamo beat Austin FC 1-0 earlier in the night. Portland (12-10-8) didn’t get on the scoreboard until Antony Alves Santos scored for the fifth time, unassisted in the 62nd minute.

