Real Salt Lake forces rubber match with Dynamo after 5-4 shootout victory

By The Associated Press
Houston Dynamo goalkeeper Steve Clark is scored against during the second half of an MLS playoff soccer match against Real Salt Lake, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, in Sandy, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rick Bowmer]

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Jefferson Savarino scored the equalizer in the second half and Real Salt Lake forced a rubber match in the best-of-3 first-round series with a 5-4 shootout victory over the Houston Dynamo. Amine Bassi gave Houston (14-12-9) a 1-0 halftime lead when he scored unassisted in the 28th minute, but he was denied a goal by Zac MacMath in the first round of the shootout. Savarino knotted the match in the 70th minute for Real Salt Lake (15-12-8), scoring unassisted.

