Real Salt Lake ends skid, extends Rapids’ slide with 2-0 victory

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Defender Brayan Vera scored early, Cristian Arango added a second-half goal and Real Salt Lake continued to dominate the Colorado Rapids with a 2-0 victory. Real Salt Lake (11-9-7) beat Colorado (3-13-10) three times in a single season for the second time in club history, also doing so in 2014. Real Salt Lake improved to 11-2-3 in its last 16 meetings with the Rapids in all competitions. Real Salt Lake snapped a four-match losing streak in all competitions, getting off to a good start when Vera found the net unassisted in the 19th minute for his first goal of the season. Arango used an assist from Maikel Chang four minutes into the second half to score his third of the campaign. Zac MacMath had three saves to earn the clean sheet for Real Salt Lake

