Real Salt Lake, Dynamo play to scoreless draw

HOUSTON (AP) — Steve Clark had five saves for the Houston Dynamo and Zac MacMatch saved four shots for Real Salt Lake as the two teams played to a scoreless draw. Real Salt Lake (3-5-2) improves to 5-0-6 in its last 11 match-ups with Houston (4-3-2). Real Salt Lake’s 11-match unbeaten run against Houston is its longest streak against a single opponent. The Dynamo’s drought against RSL is its longest against a single opponent. Houston last beat Real Salt Lake in May of 2017. Clark and the Dynamo have not yielded a goal in five straight matches at home, winning the first four. Houston entered play as the third team in league history to begin a season with four shutout wins at home.

